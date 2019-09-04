Market Overview

46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares jumped 81% to $11.80 after the company announced it will acquire Curetis.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 40.2% to $0.8212 after the company announced an option and license agreement for exclusive worldwide rights to its SCS Microinjector with REGENXBIO.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 30.6% to $11.80 after the company reported H1'19 sales of $29.8 million, compared to $19.8 million year over year. The company also reported a loss of $600,000, compared to a loss of $6.6 million in the same period last year.
  • Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) rose 17.5% to $2.89.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares surged 17.1% to $7.19.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 14.3% to $6.32.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) rose 13.2% to $152.19 after the company reported upbeat sales for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares rose 12.2% to $16.65 after a 13D filing showed a new 7.5% stake from Starboard Value.
  • XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares gained 11.8% to $11.44.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 11.6% to $6.25 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares rose 11.6% to $3.96.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 11.4% to $2.9757 after announcing development of low-carbon no particulate renewable diesel.
  • Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) shares rose 10.7% to $8.19.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 10.2% to $24.67.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) surged 9.7% to $3.06.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 9.6% to $6.87.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) surged 8.5% to $11.95.
  • Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) rose 8.3% to $118.27. A company director recently exercised options to acquire 3,500 shares of the company's stock.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 8.1% to $2.4873 after the company announced it entered into an immuno-oncology research collaboration with AbbVie.
  • Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) rose 8.1% to $23.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) gained 7.7% to $80.01 after the company's CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares at an average price of $74.99 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
  • StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 7% to $32.20 after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $38 price target.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 6.7% to $2.39 after the company announced it has received a nine well contract award, valued at $101 million.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 6.7% to $9.98 as Hong Kong tensions ease on the withdrawal of the extradition bill that has caused mass rioting. The protests are seen as a potential disruption to the global economy and U.S.-China trade talks.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 6.1% to $2.3420.

Losers

  • USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares tumbled 19.3% to $6.58 after the company disclosed that it has submitted letter to Nasdaq requesting added extension to regain compliance.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) tumbled 19.3% to $4.84 after the company reported Q2 sales lower from last year.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 16% to $4.89 after rising 71.2% on Tuesday.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 15.4% to $8.97 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares tumbled 14.4% to $13.93 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. However, the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) fell 10.9% to $45.69 after the company reported data from Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 gene therapy in glycogen storage disease type Ia.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dropped 10% to $45.90 after the company reported a common stock offering of 4.5 million shares.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares declined 9.9% to $1.865.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 9.2% to $3.6601.
  • LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) shares dropped 8.9% to $5.50.
  • Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares declined 8.8% to $32.81 after announcing proposed convertible senior notes offering.
  • HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) dipped 8.7% to $53.06 after the company issued FY20 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 8.6% to $18.66 after the company announced plans to offer $250 million convertible senior notes due 2024.
  • Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) dropped 7.2% to $1.9850 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbled 7.2% to $27.94. Compass Diversified reported that it has received the deferred consideration from sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) fell 6.4% to $29.20 after reporting a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 6.2% to $87.52 after the company lowered its earnings forecast for 2019.
  • Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) shares fell 6% to $2.4450 after suspending its quarterly common dividend. The company plans to reallocate capital towards business investment and net debt reduction.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) fell 4.2% to $16.44 after the company lowered its unit revenue forecast.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 4.2% to $31.60 after the company reported a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering.
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 3.2% to $162.60 after the company reported pricing of convertible senior notes due 2026.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

