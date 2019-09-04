Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning session, 89 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Highlights:
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS)
- Community Bankers (OTC: CTYP) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 5.33% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) shares fell to $10.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.59%.
- Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $268.41, and later moved down 0.63% over the session.
- Iliad (OTC: ILIAF) shares fell to $95.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.99%.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares set a new yearly low of $16.75 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.58 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.
- Software (OTC: STWRY) stock hit a yearly low of $6.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.20, and later moved down 14.0% over the session.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.11% on the day.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $41.35 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.84% on the day.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares set a new yearly low of $18.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock hit a yearly low of $16.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares moved down 1.29% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.49 to begin trading.
- Halfords Group (OTC: HLFDF) shares moved down 18.29% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.10 to begin trading.
- Yirendai (NYSE: YRD) shares were down 0.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.86.
- AGTech Holdings (OTC: AGTEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.59% over the rest of the day.
- Danieli & C. Officine (OTC: DNIYY) shares fell to $10.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.18%.
- BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BBAR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.89 this morning. The stock was up 4.22% for the day.
- Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) stock moved down 4.01% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.97 to open trading.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares moved down 1.19% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.38 to begin trading.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares set a new yearly low of $7.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
- FTD Companies (OTC: FTDCQ) shares fell to $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.06%.
- Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.71% on the day.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.21 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.54% on the day.
- Ag Growth International (OTC: AGGZF) shares moved down 2.61% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.23 to begin trading.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares fell to $8.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%.
- Insys Therapeutics (OTC: INSYQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.24% on the day.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.61 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.61 today morning. The stock traded down 3.58% over the session.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.25. Shares then traded up 0.44%.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares moved down 0.77% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.85 to begin trading.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) stock hit a yearly low of $15.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.45% on the day.
- Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.93, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31 today morning. The stock traded down 2.76% over the session.
- Canbiola (OTC: CANB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.77% over the session.
- CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) stock moved down 1.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.24 to open trading.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%.
- School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was down 10.2% on the session.
- Globalive Technology (OTC: LVVEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 27.15% on the session.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) stock hit $4.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.85% over the course of the day.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock hit $0.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.37% over the course of the day.
- Providence Resources (OTC: PVDRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 30.0% over the rest of the day.
- Epigenomics (OTC: EPGNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.11% for the day.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.5% over the rest of the day.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) shares hit a yearly low of $8.05 today morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) stock hit a yearly low of $25.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares were down 3.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.55.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares were down 6.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.80.
- ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) stock hit $10.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.63% over the course of the day.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.31 today morning. The stock traded down 3.82% over the session.
- INV Metals (OTC: ILNLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.22, and later moved down 1.35% over the session.
- U&I Financial (OTC: UNIF) shares fell to $8.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.86 today morning. The stock traded down 5.61% over the session.
- StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.34 today morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.82% over the rest of the day.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Community Bankers (OTC: CTYP) shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.62 to begin trading.
- Fireweed Zinc (OTC: FWEDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37 today morning. The stock traded down 2.39% over the session.
- MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares moved down 7.59% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.45% on the day.
- H/Cell Energy (OTC: HCCC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded up 2.33% over the session.
- Good Life Networks (OTC: GOOLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 87.23% over the rest of the day.
- American Battery Metals (OTC: ABML) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was up 2.56% for the day.
- International Stem Cell (OTC: ISCO) stock moved up 3.17% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.59 to open trading.
- Liberty Leaf Holdings (OTC: LIBFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.5% on the day.
- Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.76% over the rest of the day.
- ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- Fision (OTC: FSSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 31.82% over the rest of the day.
- Bio-Matrix Scientific (OTC: BMSN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
- True Nature Holding (OTC: TNTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.04% for the day.
- UPD Holding (OTC: UPDC) shares were down 73.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0018.
- PharmaCom BioVet (OTC: PHMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.99% for the day.
- Supernova Energy (OTC: SPRN) shares moved down 4.55% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading.
- Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.
- Jackpot Digital (OTC: JPOTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.
- Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.33%.
- Viva Entertainment Group (OTC: OTTV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.33% on the session.
- Mind Solutions (OTC: VOIS) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
