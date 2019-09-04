Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 11:02am   Comments
Before 10 am on Wednesday, 162 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Nestle (OTC: NSRGY).
  • Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 1.2% after setting a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) shares set a new yearly high of $113.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.20.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.35 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $137.81.
  • AT&T (NYSE: T) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $35.54. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • Unilever (NYSE: UL) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $387.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares were down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.62 for a change of down 0.67%.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $283.38.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $417.21.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.
  • Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $48.77. Shares traded up 1.05%.
  • Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $363.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.5%.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) shares were up 1.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.29.
  • CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $218.15.
  • Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.42. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.44%.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares set a new yearly high of $33.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) shares hit a yearly high of $38.99. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.90.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares hit a yearly high of $215.64. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares broke to $94.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares hit $66.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
  • RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Beiersdorf (OTC: BDRFY) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.56.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.07 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.92.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.00. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • China Oilfield Services (OTC: CHOLF) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.25.
  • American Tower (NYSE: AMT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $238.25. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.30. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $263.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.2%.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares set a new yearly high of $59.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-A) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.67 on Wednesday, moving up 1.35%.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $64.57. Shares traded down 0.5%.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.65 on Wednesday, moving down 0.34%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit a yearly high of $53.82. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $150.71 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares hit $138.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares set a new yearly high of $35.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Verbund (OTC: OEZVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.
  • Southern (NYSE: SO) shares broke to $60.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares broke to $313.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
  • Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.06. Shares traded up 0.8%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.37 for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares set a new yearly high of $125.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.16%.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.01. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares were up 0.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.55.
  • BCE (NYSE: BCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $40.35. Shares traded up 0.56%.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,313.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.53%.
  • Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.19 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.
  • Hitachi Chemical Co (OTC: HCHMY) shares set a new yearly high of $65.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
  • Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares hit $41.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $111.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares hit a yearly high of $31.67. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.40.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.42. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) stock hit a yearly high price of $183.35. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.43. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares broke to $127.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares set a new yearly high of $45.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.33. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
  • ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.11.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares hit a yearly high of $109.71. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.74%.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares hit $149.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.11%.
  • Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $145.00. Shares traded up 1.45%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.75 on Wednesday, moving down 0.45%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42.
  • Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.16%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares set a new yearly high of $14.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • Hochschild Mining (OTC: HCHDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.79 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares set a new yearly high of $155.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.41 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.28 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares broke to $66.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.9%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.57 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Afterpay Touch Group (OTC: AFTPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.21%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Tower Bersama (OTC: PTFRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.39. Shares traded flat%.
  • Morguard (OTC: MRCBF) shares hit a yearly high of $148.49. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.44 with a daily change of down 0.28%.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $123.38 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.99 on Wednesday, moving up 0.3%.
  • TTW (OTC: TTAPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.23%.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares hit $12.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Bosideng Intl Hldg (OTC: BSDGF) shares broke to $0.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.3%.
  • Unitil (NYSE: UTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.87 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
  • Genomma Lab Internacional (OTC: GNMLF) shares hit $0.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 62.83%.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.22 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares broke to $16.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.84 on Wednesday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.23 on Wednesday, moving up 1.28%.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) shares set a new yearly high of $3.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $266.90.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.97.
  • Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares set a new yearly high of $14.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
  • Austal (OTC: AUTLF) shares hit a yearly high of $2.99. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
  • Hilan (OTC: HLTEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.30. The stock traded up 8.04% on the session.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $75.45 with a daily change of up 0.74%.
  • NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.49. The stock was up 5.45% for the day.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares hit a yearly high of $111.82. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.9%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares broke to $30.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.7%.
  • UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares hit $48.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares broke to $10.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.83%.
  • CLST Holdings (OTC: CLHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.0033. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.
  • VEREIT (NYSE: VER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.85 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.50 on Wednesday, moving up 1.4%.
  • SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.70.
  • Aqua Power Systems (OTC: APSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Wednesday. The stock was up 164.29% for the day.
  • Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.39 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares were up 4.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.70.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.76. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.10. Shares traded up 4.3%.
  • Abitibi Royalties (OTC: ATBYF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.02. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session.
  • Orezone Gold (OTC: ORZCF) shares hit $0.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet (NASDAQ: SHOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.52%.
  • Bear Creek Mining (OTC: BCEKF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.61%.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.79.
  • Royal Road Minerals (OTC: RRDMF) shares were up 14.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.16.
  • Eastern Platinum (OTC: ELRFF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.26. Shares traded up 7.51%.
  • Kootenay Silver (OTC: KOOYF) shares broke to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
  • Probe Metals (OTC: PROBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.09. The stock traded up 10.13% on the session.
  • Homeland Resources (OTC: HMLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.4%.
  • Coral Gold Resources (OTC: CLHRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.34. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.
  • Southern Silver Explr (OTC: SSVFF) shares were up 5.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.22.
  • Gatling Exploration (OTC: GATGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.38 with a daily change of up 13.8%.
  • NTM Gold (OTC: NMGNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 38.01%.
  • Discovery Metals (OTC: AYYBF) shares broke to $0.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.16%.
  • Great Bear Resources (OTC: GTBDF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • American CuMo Mining (OTC: MLYCF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.10. Shares traded up 14.44%.
  • American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
  • Silver Viper Minerals (OTC: VIPRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.25. The stock traded up 21.95% on the session.
  • Empire Global Gaming (OTC: EPGG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.09. Shares traded down 1.2%.
  • Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.85%.
  • Grid Metals (OTC: MSMGF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 9.09% on the session.
  • Global Payment (OTC: GPTX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded up 2.25%.
  • SMC Entertainment (OTC: SMCE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.0045. The stock traded up 51.61% on the session.
  • Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.74%.
  • Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.0042. Shares traded flat%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019