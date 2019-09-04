Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 am on Wednesday, 162 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) .

. Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 1.2% after setting a new 52-week high.

saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 1.2% after setting a new 52-week high.



Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs: