10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 8:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 14.8% to $2.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock surged 4.1% to $8.62. The market cap seems to be at $717.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $1.43. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares increased by 3.2% to $1.59. The market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.25.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock surged 2.9% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $21.53. The market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) stock surged 2.3% to $7.65. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 12, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock surged 2.1% to $1.67. The market cap stands at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $6.40. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

 

Losers

  • Canadian Natural Res, Inc. (NYSE: CNQ) shares fell 0.5% to $23.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market Movers

