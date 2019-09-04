10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 14.8% to $2.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock surged 4.1% to $8.62. The market cap seems to be at $717.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $1.43. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares increased by 3.2% to $1.59. The market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.25.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock surged 2.9% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $21.53. The market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) stock surged 2.3% to $7.65. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 12, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock surged 2.1% to $1.67. The market cap stands at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $6.40. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.
Losers
- Canadian Natural Res, Inc. (NYSE: CNQ) shares fell 0.5% to $23.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
