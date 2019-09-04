5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 32.1% to $8.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at \518,243.
- Navistar International, Inc. (NYSE: NAV) stock surged 8.8% to $23.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares rose 0.7% to $8.39. The market cap seems to be at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
Losers
- JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares decreased by 2.9% to $16.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.0 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock declined 0.5% to $6.25. The market cap stands at $226.2 million.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.