15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Coupa Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $149.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $178.00.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) stock surged 8.2% to $16.06. The market cap stands at $321.0 million. The most recent rating by First Analysis, on August 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock surged 3.1% to $46.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) shares rose 2.9% to $41.88. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares increased by 2.8% to $17.83. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- SINA, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINA) shares rose 2.8% to $42.60. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, the current rating is at Hold.
- Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) stock increased by 2.8% to $66.00. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on September 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $52.00.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $52.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares increased by 2.8% to $59.07. The market cap seems to be at $26.2 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 2.2% to $16.09. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on September 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock rose 2.2% to $104.80. The most recent rating by Nomura, on August 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $118.00.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $29.35. The market cap seems to be at $15.8 billion. The most recent rating by Monness Crespi Hardt, on August 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock surged 2.0% to $17.59. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on August 20, the current rating is at Hold.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares increased by 2.0% to $28.25. The market cap seems to be at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
Losers
- Eltek, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELTK) stock plummeted 7.0% to $5.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 million.
