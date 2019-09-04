Market Overview

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 7:56am   Comments
Gainers

  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 48.1% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported H1'19 sales of $29.8 million, compared to $19.8 million year over year. The company also reported a loss of $600,000, compared to a loss of $6.6 million in the same period last year.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 27.7% to $7.15 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 21.3% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares rose 19.1% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after falling 5.64% on Tuesday.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 16.1% to $2.59 in pre-market trading as the company’s joint venture with Sonadrill received a contract award valued at $101 million.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares rose 12% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. Yuma Energy received acceptance of compliance plan from the NYSE American LLC.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) rose 11.6% to $150.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat sales for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) rose 10.2% to $56.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive data from Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 gene therapy in glycogen storage disease type Ia.
  • Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) rose 10.9% to $24.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 9.3% to $11.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a Pure Sunfarms' cannabis supply agreement with British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 9.3% to $21.20 in pre-market trading after falling 6.24% on Tuesday.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares rose 7.7% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing showed a new 7.5% stake from Starboard Value.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) rose 6.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Wedbush upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) rose 6.2% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.71% on Tuesday.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) rose 5.7% to $11.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) rose 5.6% to $34.42 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) shares fell 15% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after suspending its quarterly common dividend. The company plans to reallocate capital towards business investment and net debt reduction.
  • Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares fell 6.5% to $8.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 6% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 5.1% to $88.50 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its earnings forecast for 2019.
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares fell 4.4% to $18.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares fell 3.5% to $16.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) fell 3.3% to $16.61 in the pre-market trading session after the company lowered its unit revenue forecast.
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 3.2% to $162.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 3.2% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) fell 3.1% to $30.26 in pre-market trading after reporting a 7.5 million share common stock offering.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

