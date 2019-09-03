Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said during a press conference Sept. 3 that although Hurricane Dorian had been downgraded, "this is still a very serious storm," one that will impact northeastern Florida.

"We will feel major impacts from this storm," Curry said, imploring people in the evacuation zones, low-lying areas and manufactured homes to leave. "This is your last chance to evacuate."

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said as of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, there was no traffic congestion, particularly on Interstates 95 and 10, preventing residents from evacuating. "Traffic is not an issue."

JAXPORT is closed in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

At some point, however, Jacksonville's bridges will be closed.

"Once sustained winds reach 40 miles per hour, the bridges will be closed and not reopen until the storm passes," Williams said, adding that he expected the closures to happen overnight.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has suspended tolls on some turnpikes and roads because of Dorian. Traffic conditions throughout the state are posted at fl511.com/.

— Kim Link-Wills

Free Uber and Lyft rides in Florida

News Channel 8 in Tampa, FL, reported that Uber and Lyft are providing free rides to those needing transportation to and from state-approved evacuation shelters.



Florida evacuation shelters are listed at FloridaDisaster.org/info.

— Corrie White

Ports of Savannah and Brunswick closed

A Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) spokesman said Sept. 3 it continues to "closely monitor the path and strength of Hurricane Dorian."

The spokesman said the port of Savannah and Brunswick would be closed Sept. 3 and 4 and that GPA would send out an advisory when they would reopen.

— Chris Dupin

UPS issues pickup and delivery alert

UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) said in an online alert that pickups and deliveries within 531 ZIP codes in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina will be affected by Dorian.

UPS said it will not provide pickups or deliveries in areas under mandatory evacuation orders.

— Mark Solomon

