17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock rose 7.0% to $0.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) shares increased by 5.2% to $9.00. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- Crescent Point Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CPG) stock rose 2.7% to $3.25.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares surged 2.6% to $1.95.
- Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CXO) stock surged 1.8% to $74.50. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $118.00.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) stock rose 1.4% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.2 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares decreased by 6.8% to $2.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock fell 3.3% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares fell 3.0% to $31.45. The market cap stands at $49.7 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $41.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares decreased by 2.6% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares decreased by 2.3% to $18.40. The market cap seems to be at $36.4 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock plummeted 2.1% to $4.45. The market cap seems to be at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares plummeted 2.1% to $1.42. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock plummeted 1.4% to $21.34. The market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) shares plummeted 1.3% to $4.07. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE: CRR) stock fell 1.2% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares fell 1.1% to $11.70. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
