6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $78.5 million.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares rose 1.5% to $6.10. The market cap seems to be at $329.4 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on August 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock decreased by 3.7% to $0.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares declined 2.2% to $355.79. The market cap stands at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares plummeted 1.6% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) stock decreased by 1.2% to $111.19. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
