CBP At Brunswick And Savannah Closes In Storm's Wake

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent notice to the trade on Labor Day that its operations at the ports of Brunswick and Savannah would close at noon in advance of Hurricane Dorian's approach to the Georgia coastline.

CBP said it has also designated local closure days for Sept. 3-4 to anyone who files import entries in the ports of Brunswick and Savannah. The agency said it will not issue penalties for any entry summaries and payments of duties not submitted for the two ports during the closure dates.

The agency expects to resume normal operations at 8 a.m. Sept. 5. If it's unable to reopen, CBP will extend the closure.

As reported by American Shipper on Aug. 30, CBP assigned its 2,500 officers and other personnel across Florida to work with their counterparts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as well as state and local government officials, in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.

During the storm, CBP personnel will work with local, state and federal agency counterparts to support search and rescue operations, recovery assessments, security and relief efforts.

Image Sourced from Pixabay