Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the platform he leads was hacked Friday afternoon.

Tweets were posted to Dorsey's account beginning just after 3:30 p.m. that included racial slurs. They have since been deleted.

Twitter acknowledged the hack and said it was being investigated.

We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

