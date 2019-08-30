Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Hacked
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the platform he leads was hacked Friday afternoon.
Tweets were posted to Dorsey's account beginning just after 3:30 p.m. that included racial slurs. They have since been deleted.
Twitter acknowledged the hack and said it was being investigated.
We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened.
— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019
Some of the rogue tweets can be seen below.
