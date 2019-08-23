Market Overview

10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2019 3:22pm   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has long been the town square of the finance community online, but Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram is emerging as another platform with accounts filled with valuable insights on — and sometimes pure parody of — the financial world.

Benzinga wanted to highlight 10 financial Instagram accounts to follow, aside from our own. The term "finstagram" has already been reserved for something entirely different, however.

@mrsdowjones

Mrs. Dow Jones calls herself a financial pop star, and her account is filled with hilarious financial memes that she shares to nearly 80,000 followers.

@arbitrage.andy

Another financial meme Instagram with over 115,000 followers, this feed will keep you scrolling for hours if you’re not careful.

@overheardonwallstreet

Similar to the popular Overheard in LA and Overheard in New York accounts, Overheard on Wall Street is another must-follow parody account, but you have to hit the follow button because it is a private account.

@litquidity

One of the most popular financial Instagram accounts out there. It's a must-follow.

@notyourfathersbroker

"Your daddy has a finance guy, and I’m not him." 

@Rampcapitalllc

No list would be complete without the "Chief Meme Officer of FinTwit," Ramp Capital. Ramp Capital has taken its talents to Instagram, and it does not disappoint.

@Wu_Tang_Financial

An O.G. in the social media finance world.

@Ebitdad

The best dad jokes in the social media finance world. 

@Djdsolmusic

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) CEO David Solomon’s alter ego as an EDM DJ.

@thetradingmemes

Celebrating the trading lifestyle and all the lavish lifestyle accoutrements that come with it.

Posted-In: David Solomon Instagram

