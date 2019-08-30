5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $0.63 during Friday's pre-market session.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock rose 3.2% to $10.40. The market cap seems to be at $12.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 19, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $1.38. The market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock increased by 1.1% to $26.60. The market cap seems to be at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
Losers
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares plummeted 11.5% to $6.80 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.4 million.
