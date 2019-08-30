Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 8:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock increased by 20.8% to $57.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $60.00.
  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock rose 20.6% to $0.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
  • Fang Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SFUN) stock surged 11.0% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.4 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 25, is at Underperform, with a price target of $0.70.
  • Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $50.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $62.00.
  • So-Young International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) shares increased by 6.2% to $11.73. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by CICC, on June 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock increased by 5.2% to $21.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $732.1 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares surged 4.5% to $13.55. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock rose 4.4% to $29.20. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock surged 4.0% to $2.59. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 2.1% to $0.17. The market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 2.0% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock rose 2.0% to $85.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. The most recent rating by Summit Insights Group, on August 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $75.00.

 

Losers

  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares fell 6.3% to $0.92 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock fell 3.4% to $23.39. The market cap stands at $15.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on August 30, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 1.2% to $0.81.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + CRWD)

28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019
Report: McAfee Could Fetch $8B Valuation In IPO
19 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Murdoch Buys 500,000 Shares Of Fox