Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hunt Imposes Intermodal Surcharge To Recoup Cost Of Shuttling Empty Boxes
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 30, 2019 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Hunt Imposes Intermodal Surcharge To Recoup Cost Of Shuttling Empty Boxes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has imposed a peak-season surcharge on its intermodal shipments to recoup the network costs of returning empty containers from inland points to the West Coast to prepare for increases in pre-holiday volumes, according to two sources familiar with the operation.

The surcharge is an annual event typically announced during the late August time period, one source said. Hunt's big intermodal customers that work under contracts with the company will pay surcharges based on the number of boxes allocated to them, the source said.

"If it's August, it must be peak surcharges," the source said.

The surcharges will take effect wherever Hunt, which is arguably the best at allocating its intermodal resources, feels the costs of shutting its boxes back to the West Coast, justify it, the source said.

Hunt did not respond to a request for comment.

The surcharge is not a reaction to projected volume surges that may leave Hunt short-handed on boxes, the sources said. Intermodal volumes through July have been volatile on a month-over-month basis, but settled at levels where it started the year, according to the trade group Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). Trans-pacific volumes into the U.S. spiked at the end of 2018 as consignees pulled forward inventories ahead of tariffs on Chinese imports that were scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. This siphoned off traffic that would otherwise have moved into the U.S. during early 2019. 

In addition, the ongoing U.S.-China tariff war has reduced Chinese exports into the U.S. Eastbound trans-pacific box rates have been flat to down recently, at a time when demand increases should be pushing up the rates.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply ChainNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (JBHT)

The Only Certainty For Equity Markets And Transportation Stocks Is Uncertainty
Sudden Shutdown Of Schneider Final-Mile Unit Leaves Furniture Shippers Scrambling For Options
As Losses Mount, Schneider Shutters First To Last Mile Delivery Business
FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program
Walmart Tests Autonomous Delivery Vans For "Middle-Mile" Solution
Heartland's Clean Balance Sheet Could Bring Acquisitions Back Into Play
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Big Ocean Ships Equal Big Problems But Small Benefits

FedEx Buys Colombian Freight Forwarder, Customs Broker Affiliate