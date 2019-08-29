Altria Group (NASDAQ: MO) shares were trading over 4% lower Thursday afternoon.

FTC investigators are looking at whether Juul is engaged in deceptive marketing, including targeting minors or using influencers, according to a Reuters report.

Before news of the FTC investigation came out Thursday, Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns said in a CBS interview that non-smokers shouldn't start vaping or using a Juul.

"Don't start using nicotine if you don't have a preexisting relationship with nicotine," he said.

"Don't use the product. You're not our target consumer."

Altria shares were down 3.44% at $44.28 before the close Thursday.