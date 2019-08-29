Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Altria's CEO Is Saying About Juul

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
What Altria's CEO Is Saying About Juul

Altria Group (NASDAQ: MO) shares were trading over 4% lower Thursday afternoon.

FTC investigators are looking at whether Juul is engaged in deceptive marketing, including targeting minors or using influencers, according to a Reuters report.

Before news of the FTC investigation came out Thursday, Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns said in a CBS interview that non-smokers shouldn't start vaping or using a Juul. 

"Don't start using nicotine if you don't have a preexisting relationship with nicotine," he said.

"Don't use the product. You're not our target consumer."

Altria shares were down 3.44% at $44.28 before the close Thursday. 

Posted-In: CBS JUUL Reuters tobacco VapingNews Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 28, 2019
Altria, Kinder Morgan And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 28
Altria, Philip Morris Discuss Reunion Merger: Analyst Says Deal Makes 'Strategic Sense'
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cowen Slashes PVH Price Target: 'We Need More Clarity On Sustainable Free Cash Flow'