A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 29, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 11:59am   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) shares were down 2.2% to $3.11. Earlier this wek, the company announced it eliminated $2 million in debt.
  2. Lannett Co (NASDAQ: LCI) shares were up 8% to $8.73. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and raised the price target from $7 to $10.
  3. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares were up 29.7% to $25. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  6. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were up 1.33% to $141.94 after falling in Wednesday's session.
  7. Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) shares were down 9.5% to $62.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued strong Q3 EPS and 2020 guidance.
  8. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares were down 23% to $59.41. The company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  9. Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares were up 7.1% to $126.66 following better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  10. Appliance Recycling (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares were up 25% to $4.90.

