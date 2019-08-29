Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 84 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF).
- First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
- Swedbank (OTC: SWDBY)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 17.54% after reaching its new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Thursday:
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) stock hit a yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- China Evergrande (OTC: EGRNY) stock moved down 8.19% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.00 to open trading.
- Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTC: OVCHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.83% on the day.
- Swedbank (OTC: SWDBY) shares were down 0.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.55.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares moved down 0.5% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.05 to begin trading.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares fell to $8.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.45%.
- Makita (OTC: MKTAY) stock hit a yearly low of $27.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTC: MTZPY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.59. Shares then traded down 2.53%.
- China Molybdenum (OTC: CMCLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.31% over the rest of the day.
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $57.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 29.51% for the day.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
- TV Asahi Holdings (OTC: THDDY) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.30 today morning. The stock traded down 1.92% over the session.
- Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares set a new yearly low of $16.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.85%.
- Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day.
- BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BBAR) shares were down 7.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.17.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.69% for the day.
- Hansa Biopharma (OTC: HNSBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
- Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.18% on the day.
- SpeedCast International (OTC: SPPDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.41% over the rest of the day.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60 today morning. The stock was up 4.06% on the session.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) stock hit a yearly low of $3.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.28% on the day.
- Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.14, and later moved down 0.35% over the session.
- Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.24 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.37%.
- Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) stock hit $17.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.88% over the course of the day.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.28, and later moved up 4.88% over the session.
- Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.80, and later moved up 0.12% over the session.
- Modern Media Acquisition (NASDAQ: MMDM) shares were down 18.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.20.
- Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.80, and later moved down 2.4% over the session.
- Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares fell to $4.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.44%.
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.45% over the rest of the day.
- School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.76, and later moved down 5.26% over the session.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.07 this morning. The stock was down 7.53% for the day.
- Expert System (OTC: EXSPF) stock moved down 1.67% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.95 to open trading.
- Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.1% for the day.
- MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.9% for the day.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
- Eos Petro (OTC: EOPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 26.47% on the session.
- Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) stock hit $0.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.32% over the course of the day.
- Columbus Gold (OTC: CGTFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning, later moving up 4.55% over the rest of the day.
- TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Sprott Resource Hldgs (OTC: SRHIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
- Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.31. Shares then traded down 0.75%.
- DKG Capital (OTC: DKGH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 16.67%.
- Mega Uranium (OTC: MGAFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 16.76% over the session.
- VSBLTY Groupe Tech (OTC: VSBGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.71% on the day.
- Razor Energy (OTC: RZREF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 19.51%.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.58, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- XR Energy (OTC: XREG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0006 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.67% over the rest of the day.
- Diversicare Healthcare (NASDAQ: DVCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares fell to $0.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 15.38%.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 3.57% over the session.
- H/Cell Energy (OTC: HCCC) shares were down 0.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.43.
- Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.8% on the day.
- Allegiant Gold (OTC: AUXXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was up 17.54% for the day.
- Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 4.71% for the day.
- RISE Life Science (OTC: MCUIF) stock moved down 4.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
- Acceleware (OTC: ACWRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
- Fission 3.0 (OTC: FISOF) stock moved down 5.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Relevium Technologies (OTC: RLLVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.15% over the rest of the day.
- Hypersolar (OTC: HYSR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.56% over the rest of the day.
- Platina Resources (OTC: PTNUF) stock hit $0.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 21.21% over the course of the day.
- Integral Technologies (OTC: ITKG) shares were down 2.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
- Spectrum Global Solutions (OTC: SGSI) stock moved up 5.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- Cruz Cobalt (OTC: BKTPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 54.8% on the day.
- Black Tusk Resources (OTC: BTKRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 21.32% over the session.
- Tartisan Nickel (OTC: TTSRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 8.54% for the day.
- Avrupa Minerals (OTC: AVPMF) shares were down 27.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
- Enertopia (OTC: ENRT) shares moved down 13.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Nexus Enterprise Solns (OTC: NXES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Quartz Mountain Resources (OTC: QZMRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 32.17% on the day.
- Emerge Energy Services (OTC: EMESQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 12.61%.
- GTX (OTC: GTXO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 5.71% over the session.
- CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) shares moved down 99.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.