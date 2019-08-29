10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock surged 2.7% to $14.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $147.1 million.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock increased by 1.6% to $25.74. The market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $116.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock increased by 1.4% to $18.73. The market cap seems to be at $38.3 billion.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares increased by 1.3% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $364.00. The market cap seems to be at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
- JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
Losers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares decreased by 3.6% to $1.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock decreased by 3.5% to $5.85.
- Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock decreased by 3.1% to $13.00. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
