10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 8:59am   Comments
Gainers

  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock surged 2.7% to $14.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $147.1 million.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock increased by 1.6% to $25.74. The market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $116.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock increased by 1.4% to $18.73. The market cap seems to be at $38.3 billion.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares increased by 1.3% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $364.00. The market cap seems to be at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
  • JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.

 

Losers

  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares decreased by 3.6% to $1.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock decreased by 3.5% to $5.85.
  • Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock decreased by 3.1% to $13.00. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

