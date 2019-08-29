4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Empresa Distribuidora y, Inc. (NYSE: EDN) stock rose 5.0% to $5.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares increased by 2.0% to $11.04. The market cap seems to be at $10.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.00.
Losers
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DCUE) stock plummeted 1.6% to $101.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $45.9 billion.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock decreased by 1.5% to $0.32. The market cap seems to be at $329.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
