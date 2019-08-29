Market Overview

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares surged 4.0% to $4.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $7.2 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 2.7% to $1.50. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $7.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 19, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) shares increased by 2.4% to $13.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock surged 2.2% to $4.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.

 

Losers

  • YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) shares plummeted 1.0% to $8.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion.

