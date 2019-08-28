Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 11:12am   Comments
Share:

Wednesday morning saw 100 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Searchlight Resources (OTC: CNYCF) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
  • PGS (OTC: PGSVY)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 1717.54% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares hit a yearly low of $47.65 today morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $112.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock hit $63.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.16% over the course of the day.
  • Prudential (OTC: PUKPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.88, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.
  • Prudential (NYSE: PUK) stock hit a yearly low of $15.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock moved up 1.58% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.10 to open trading.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares fell to $42.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.46%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares set a new yearly low of $49.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $154.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Barclays (NYSE: BCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (OTC: ERIXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.53% over the rest of the day.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.64 this morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares moved down 0.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.65 to begin trading.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $172.50. Shares then traded up 0.3%.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.91 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.08%.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.41% on the day.
  • CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.87 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.63% over the rest of the day.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell to $24.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.02%.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock hit $25.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.27% over the course of the day.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares were up 2.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.04.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $61.38. Shares then traded up 1.14%.
  • YPF (NYSE: YPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.9%.
  • Pentair (NYSE: PNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.60 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.46% on the day.
  • Bunzl (OTC: BZLFY) stock hit $24.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.85% over the course of the day.
  • Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares hit a yearly low of $20.36 today morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares moved down 0.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.67 to begin trading.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $79.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.77% on the day.
  • ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $157.69 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.85% over the rest of the day.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.76, and later moved down 0.15% over the session.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.0%.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares hit a yearly low of $9.46 today morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) shares were up 0.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.62.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares fell to $31.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.1%.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock hit a yearly low of $21.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $60.56, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were up 1.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.68.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares set a new yearly low of $26.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $42.39, and later moved up 1.33% over the session.
  • NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) shares fell to $21.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.38%.
  • AVX (NYSE: AVX) shares moved up 0.23% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.06 to begin trading.
  • Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares set a new yearly low of $16.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Dana (NYSE: DAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.67. Shares then traded up 1.45%.
  • Celestica (NYSE: CLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.08 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.54 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.68%.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.39% on the day.
  • HNI (NYSE: HNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $29.93. Shares then traded up 0.38%.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares were up 0.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.05.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $36.28, and later moved down 0.71% over the session.
  • Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares hit a yearly low of $3.74 today morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $59.34, and later moved up 0.89% over the session.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.79 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.44%.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.50, and later moved up 2.44% over the session.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) stock moved down 1.3% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.05 to open trading.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $25.24, and later moved up 0.87% over the session.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock hit $12.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.19% over the course of the day.
  • Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock hit $9.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.26% over the course of the day.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $82.41 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.29% on the day.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares fell to $280.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.85%.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares fell to $24.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.32%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) stock moved down 0.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.27 to open trading.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock hit a yearly low of $16.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) stock hit $10.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.2% over the course of the day.
  • PGS (OTC: PGSVY) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.99 today morning. The stock traded up 1.0% over the session.
  • Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.20 today morning. The stock traded down 0.15% over the session.
  • Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.21, and later moved down 0.7% over the session.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares were up 3.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.43.
  • Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock hit a yearly low of $10.22 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock moved up 1.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to open trading.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.96.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock hit $11.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.35% over the course of the day.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.10. Shares then traded up 1.57%.
  • Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) stock hit $21.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.13% over the course of the day.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares set a new yearly low of $24.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares set a new yearly low of $9.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) shares fell to $9.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.4%.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares were down 1.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.81.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares hit a yearly low of $9.03 today morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 8.95% for the day.
  • Harleysville Financial (OTC: HARL) shares fell to $22.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.71%.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $64.68, and later moved up 1.24% over the session.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.36 today morning. The stock traded down 0.33% over the session.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares hit a yearly low of $33.87 today morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell to $15.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.33%.
  • Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) stock hit $1.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.46% over the course of the day.
  • International Dispensing (OTC: IDND) stock hit $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.67% over the course of the day.
  • Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AI) shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.12 to begin trading.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ: MOSY) stock moved up 1717.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading.
  • Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.50, and later moved down 0.09% over the session.
  • National Holdings (NASDAQ: NHLD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.20. Shares then traded down 2.13%.
  • Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) stock hit a yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Searchlight Resources (OTC: CNYCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACTG + AAL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Altria, Kinder Morgan And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 28