Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Wednesday morning saw 100 companies set new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Searchlight Resources (OTC: CNYCF) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
- PGS (OTC: PGSVY)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 1717.54% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares hit a yearly low of $47.65 today morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $112.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock hit $63.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.16% over the course of the day.
- Prudential (OTC: PUKPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.88, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.
- Prudential (NYSE: PUK) stock hit a yearly low of $15.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
- Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock moved up 1.58% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.10 to open trading.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares fell to $42.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.46%.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares set a new yearly low of $49.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $154.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (OTC: ERIXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.53% over the rest of the day.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.64 this morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.
- Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares moved down 0.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.65 to begin trading.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $172.50. Shares then traded up 0.3%.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.91 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.08%.
- Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.41% on the day.
- CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.87 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
- International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.63% over the rest of the day.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell to $24.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.02%.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock hit $25.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.27% over the course of the day.
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares were up 2.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.04.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $61.38. Shares then traded up 1.14%.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.9%.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.60 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.46% on the day.
- Bunzl (OTC: BZLFY) stock hit $24.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.85% over the course of the day.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares hit a yearly low of $20.36 today morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares moved down 0.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.67 to begin trading.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $79.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.77% on the day.
- ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $157.69 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.85% over the rest of the day.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.76, and later moved down 0.15% over the session.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.0%.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares hit a yearly low of $9.46 today morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
- Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) shares were up 0.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.62.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares fell to $31.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.1%.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock hit a yearly low of $21.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $60.56, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were up 1.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.68.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares set a new yearly low of $26.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $42.39, and later moved up 1.33% over the session.
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) shares fell to $21.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.38%.
- AVX (NYSE: AVX) shares moved up 0.23% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.06 to begin trading.
- Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares set a new yearly low of $16.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Dana (NYSE: DAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.67. Shares then traded up 1.45%.
- Celestica (NYSE: CLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.08 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session.
- Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.54 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.68%.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.39% on the day.
- HNI (NYSE: HNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $29.93. Shares then traded up 0.38%.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares were up 0.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.05.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $36.28, and later moved down 0.71% over the session.
- Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares hit a yearly low of $3.74 today morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $59.34, and later moved up 0.89% over the session.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.79 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.44%.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.50, and later moved up 2.44% over the session.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) stock moved down 1.3% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.05 to open trading.
- Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $25.24, and later moved up 0.87% over the session.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock hit $12.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.19% over the course of the day.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock hit $9.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.26% over the course of the day.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $82.41 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.29% on the day.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares fell to $280.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.85%.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares fell to $24.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.32%.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) stock moved down 0.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.27 to open trading.
- Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock hit a yearly low of $16.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) stock hit $10.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.2% over the course of the day.
- PGS (OTC: PGSVY) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.99 today morning. The stock traded up 1.0% over the session.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.20 today morning. The stock traded down 0.15% over the session.
- Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.21, and later moved down 0.7% over the session.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares were up 3.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.43.
- Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock hit a yearly low of $10.22 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock moved up 1.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to open trading.
- Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.96.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock hit $11.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.35% over the course of the day.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.10. Shares then traded up 1.57%.
- Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) stock hit $21.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.13% over the course of the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares set a new yearly low of $24.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares set a new yearly low of $9.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) shares fell to $9.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.4%.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares were down 1.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.81.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares hit a yearly low of $9.03 today morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 8.95% for the day.
- Harleysville Financial (OTC: HARL) shares fell to $22.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.71%.
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $64.68, and later moved up 1.24% over the session.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.36 today morning. The stock traded down 0.33% over the session.
- Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares hit a yearly low of $33.87 today morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell to $15.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.33%.
- Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) stock hit $1.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.46% over the course of the day.
- International Dispensing (OTC: IDND) stock hit $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.67% over the course of the day.
- Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AI) shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.12 to begin trading.
- MoSys (NASDAQ: MOSY) stock moved up 1717.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.50, and later moved down 0.09% over the session.
- National Holdings (NASDAQ: NHLD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.20. Shares then traded down 2.13%.
- Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) stock hit a yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- Searchlight Resources (OTC: CNYCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
