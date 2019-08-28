Sen. Johnny Isakson Announces He Will Resign By End Of 2019

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson on Wednesday tweeted a letter saying he will resign by the end of the year siting health reasons. In 2016, lsakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Breaking: Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia says he will resign from the Senate at the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/KK31p013JR — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) August 28, 2019

Following the discovery of the disease, Isakson remained confident he would run for re-election is 2022.

In the tweet, he said "as you know, I have been battling health challenges for several years, after much prayer and consultation with my family and doctors, I have decided I will leave the Senate before the end of my term."

Isakson has been serving the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate since 2005. He won re-election in 2016, beating Jim Barksdale by over 600,000 votes. Prior to the Senate he represented Georgia's 21st district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005.