Sen. Johnny Isakson Announces He Will Resign By End Of 2019

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 11:08am   Comments
Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson on Wednesday tweeted a letter saying he will resign by the end of the year siting health reasons. In 2016, lsakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Following the discovery of the disease, Isakson remained confident he would run for re-election is 2022.

In the tweet, he said "as you know, I have been battling health challenges for several years, after much prayer and consultation with my family and doctors, I have decided I will leave the Senate before the end of my term."

Isakson has been serving the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate since 2005. He won re-election in 2016, beating Jim Barksdale by over 600,000 votes. Prior to the Senate he represented Georgia's 21st district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005.

Posted-In: Johnny IsaksonNews Politics General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

