Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday's morning session saw 18 companies set new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK).
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 6.52% after reaching its new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $92.86. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares hit a yearly high of $406.66. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares hit a yearly high of $64.34. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares set a new yearly high of $112.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares were down 6.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.64.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.53%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) stock set a new 52-week high of $158.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.01%.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.81%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $293.66 for a change of up 2.5%.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares broke to $15.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.13%.
- Spirent Communications (OTC: SPNUF) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.23. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares were down 1.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.95.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.96%.
- iGo (OTC: IGOI) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.79 on Wednesday, moving flat%.
- Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ: EEI) shares hit $14.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 47.93%.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares set a new yearly high of $135.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
52-Week Highs
