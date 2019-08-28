13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lannett, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares increased by 35.5% to $8.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.0 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares surged 24.4% to $0.79. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on August 28, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock increased by 15.5% to $0.60. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Myovant Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: MYOV) stock surged 7.8% to $8.44. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares increased by 7.3% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.30.
- Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.75.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares rose 3.6% to $30.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $42.00.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 2.0% to $17.64.
Losers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares declined 5.0% to $14.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $226.6 million.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.62.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares decreased by 3.1% to $2.47. The market cap stands at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Nuvectra, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares fell 2.4% to $2.04.
