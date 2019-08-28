7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $1.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 5.0% to $8.40.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares rose 3.7% to $42.68. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on June 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $61.00.
- JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $17.00. The market cap seems to be at $6.0 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $0.42.
- Heico, Inc. (NYSE: HEI) stock rose 1.0% to $146.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on August 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $170.00.
Losers
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock decreased by 1.0% to $18.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 billion.
