64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 5:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares jumped 46.2% to close at $2.09 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 44.2% to close at $14.95 on Tuesday.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares climbed 34.5% to close at $1.13 on Tuesday after the company received patent 732, which is a breathalyzers device incorporated into the body camera to capture meta-data for law enforcement when conducting sobriety tests.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares gained 33.7% to close at $3.41 after the company agreed to sell Outlet business as well as its Buddy's Home Furnishings Stores to Liberty Tax for $132.9 million.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 29.9% to close at $2.65.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 26.5% to close at $8.93. EcoR1 Capital disclosed a 23.6% stake in Prothena.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares gained 24% to close at $18.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) gained 22.8% to close at $75.56 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the resignation of CFO Thomas DeByle.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares surged 20.1% to close at $3.05 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has sold its MAPADOC EDI division to SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC).
  • Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) rose 15.5% to close at $2.38.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) gained 15% to close at $2.46.
  • Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 12.4% to close at $12.56.
  • Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) gained 11.8% to close at $4.46.
  • Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) rose 11.3% to close at $31.13. Trinseo will replace WageWorks Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, August 30.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 10.6% to close at $3.03.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) climbed 9.8% to close at $5.58.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares gained 9.7% to close at $6.92.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) jumped 9.5% to close at $48.00 after the company appointed Rob Lynch as President and CEO. Mr. Lynch was previously President of Arby's and led the brand's dramatic turn-around to strong growth and profitability.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 9.1% to close at $3.60 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) gained 8.8% to close at $0.7450 after the company announced an expansion of its collaboration with CC-Pharming by granting it an exclusive, royalty-bearing commercial license to rituximab.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 8.6% to close at $2.54.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 8.6% to close at $4.78.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 7.4% to close at $8.43.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares climbed 6.8% to close at $6.48.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares gained 6.7% to close at $29.41.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares climbed 6.5% to close at $35.04. Susquehanna upgraded Genesco from Neutral to Positive
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) gained 4.1% to close at $41.47 on continued momentum after the company's phase 3 trial of Inclisiran met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.

 

Losers

  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares dropped 33.6% to close at $4.02 on Tuesday after climbing 72.86% on Monday.
  • Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: CNAC) shares tumbled 23.9% to close at $3.50 on Tuesday.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares slipped 22.5% to close at $7.63.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares dropped 22% to close at $6.25 after reporting Q2 results.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 19.7% to close at $1.67. J.Jill reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised FY19 earnings guidance.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) dropped 19.3% to close at $6.05.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dipped 17.6% to close at $4.55.
  • Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares fell 17.4% to close at $2.00.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares declined 17.1% to close at $2.52.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 15.6% to close at $3.56. Mallinckrodt said it is disappointed by Court's decision rejecting patent infringement lawsuit against Praxair's nitric oxide drug product delivery system, Reuters reported.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares fell 15.2% to close at $2.69.
  • IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: IRS) tumbled 14.6% to close at $5.09.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 14.3% to close at $2.88.
  • Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) shares declined 14% to close at $4.86.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares slipped 13% to close at $2.62.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) tumbled 12.8% to close at $5.11.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares dropped 12.4% to close at $2.55.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) dropped 11.8% to close at $11.10.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 10.7% to close at $1.92.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dipped 10.6% to close at $30.32.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares declined 10.5% to close at $2.99.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) tumbled 10.4% to close at $3.43.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares declined 10.3% to close at $2.08.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) dropped 10.3% to close at $2.80.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares declined 10.1% to close at $6.31.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 10.1% to close at $12.80.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 9.6% to close at $6.71 after gaining 5.25% on Monday.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 9.5% to close at $2.29.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 9.5% to close at $5.03.
  • Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) shares dipped 9% to close at $140.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) fell 8.2% to close at $103.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares fell 8% to close at $2.08.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 7.8% to close at $31.70. Bank of America downgraded Red Robin from Neutral to Underperform.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 7.2% to close at $2.32.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 7% to close at $8.36 after the company announced CFO departure.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares dropped 6.2% to close at $7.81.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares dropped 5.7% to close at $2.33.

