Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 4:28am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. for the latest week is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in Wellington, New Zealand at 5:30 p.m. ET.

