46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares climbed 102.7% to $5.15 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has sold its MAPADOC EDI division to SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC),.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 71.5% to $5.66 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares jumped 51.2% to $1.27 after the company received patent 732, which is a breathalyzers device incorporated into the body camera to capture meta-data for law enforcement when conducting sobriety tests.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares climbed 33.7% to $3.41 after the company agreed to sell Outlet business as well as its Buddy's Home Furnishings Stores to Liberty Tax for $132.9 million.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 27.8% to $9.02. EcoR1 Capital disclosed a 23.6% stake in Prothena.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 26.2% to $19.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares gained 21% to $1.73 after the company disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) climbed 17.1% to $5.15.
- Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) rose 16.6% to $71.74 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the resignation of CFO Thomas DeByle.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) gained 15.6% to $12.91.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) rose 11% to $0.76 after the company announced an expansion of its collaboration with CC-Pharming by granting it an exclusive, royalty-bearing commercial license to rituximab.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) climbed 11% to $2.37.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) gained 10.6% to $30.92. Trinseo will replace WageWorks Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, August 30.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) climbed 9.8% to $11.39.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares jumped 8.5% to $29.90.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.1% to $8.48.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) gained 7.9% to $46.17.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares climbed 7.5% to $6.53.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) gained 7.3% to $42.77 on continued momentum after the company's phase 3 trial of Inclisiran met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 6.8% to $34.95 after reporting Q2 results.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares climbed 6.6% to $35.08. Susquehanna upgraded Genesco from Neutral to Positive
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares rose 3.5% to $132.24 after an Oklahoma Judge finds the company liable in the lawsuit claiming that it helped fuel opioid epidemic, will pay $572 million in damages. Investors were potentially expecting the company to pay more in fines
Losers
- Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: CNAC) shares dipped 24.1% to $3.49.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) fell 22.3% to $4.70 after climbing 72.86% on Monday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares declined 17.1% to $8.17.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 15.2% to $7.63 after the company announced CFO departure.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell 14.5% to $6.85 after reporting Q2 results.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 13.9% to $3.6350. Mallinckrodt said it is disappointed by Court's decision rejecting patent infringement lawsuit against Praxair's nitric oxide drug product delivery system, Reuters reported.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares fell 13.3% to $2.6350.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 10.8% to $1.8550. J.Jill reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised FY19 earnings guidance.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 10.1% to $2.4266 after rising 11.11% on Monday.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) dropped 9.9% to $2.8550.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares declined 9% to $7.58.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 9.3% to $2.64.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares declined 9% to $2.74.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) tumbled 9% to $2.2750.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) dropped 8.9% to $2.3050.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares fell 8.5% to $2.26.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) tumbled 8.4% to $141.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dropped 8.4% to $2.07.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 8.3% to $5.10.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) fell 8.1% to $103.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares dropped 7.8% to $2.62.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 6.4% to $32.18. Bank of America downgraded Red Robin from Neutral to Underperform.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 6.3% to $6.95 after gaining 5.25% on Monday.
- Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) fell 5.4% to $56.13 following Q2 results.
