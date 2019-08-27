Today's Pickup: Transflo Expands Offerings For Trucking

Good day,

Transflo has expanded its offerings to now offer a bundled package of electronic logs, weigh station bypass and navigation in one solution. It also announced a solar-powered trailer tracking device

Transflo Bundle+ includes Transflo Mobile+, electronic logging device (ELD), weigh station bypass, fleet navigation and unlimited scanning, all available through a driver's mobile device.

"Fully integrating these features with Transflo Mobile+ and offering them in one package deepens our commitment to helping users stay connected and manage their business with powerful telematics, mobile devices and cloud-based applications," said Don Mitchell, marketing director.

Bundle+ features Transflo's T-Series telematics solution and GPS-based vehicle tracking from Geotab. The solution includes:

Electronic logs: The Transflo T-Series ELD is connected to both the vehicle and Transflo Mobile+ on the driver's mobile device. Drivers can access everything they need to stay productive and in compliance with hours of service (HOS) rules on one app, including electronic records of duty status, notification of remaining drive time and real-time communications with dispatch.

Weigh station bypass: The Transflo Bundle+ includes Drivewyze, which helps fleets and drivers save time and money by providing bypasses at more than 750 sites in 44 states and provinces. Drivewyze is integrated with the Transflo Mobile+ app and requires no special transponder or hardware.

Fleet navigation: With CoPilot Truck navigation integrated into Transflo Mobile, drivers can simply connect with the industry's best navigation system right from the main menu. Fleets and drivers instantly see savings by reducing out-of-route miles and avoiding fines with truck-legal routing. Integration with PC* Miler's routing technology steers drivers away from low bridges and truck-restricted roads.

Vehicle inspections: Transflo's electronic Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR) let drivers complete and submit pre- and post-trip inspections right from their mobile device running Transflo Mobile+, which saves time, reduces the risk of paperwork errors, and helps fleets respond to reports as soon as possible.

Transflo's Bundle+ plan includes no upfront hardware costs for fleets of 26 trucks or more and lifetime upgrades and warranty on ELD hardware.

The company also announced Transflo Trailing Tracking, a solar-powered device that integrates into the Transflo Mobile+ platform and provides near real-time communications and GPS-based tracking of trailers, containers and other assets.

The TT600-series telematics device is manufactured by Flex. The rugged device features a solar cell and back-up battery that will last up to four months with no solar charge. A 4G Cat-M/NB-IoT LTE chipset with 2G backup provides always-on two-way cellular communications. It produces one GPS fix per minute when in motion.

The device attaches to the trailer or other asset with four rivets, screws or bolts.

Did you know?

U.S. imports of Mexican-made commercial vehicles totaled 84,416 in the first six months of 2019, a 30 percent increase compared to the first six months or 2018, according to the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Truck Producers.

Quotable:

"Truck driving is the most common job in 29 states. As automation improves, millions of American workers' livelihoods are at stake. We need to engineer a smooth transition for these millions of workers so that their contributions are recognized and that they benefit from some of the new efficiencies and cost-savings. Handled correctly, the automation of truck driving could be celebrated as a positive thing even by any of the workers involved."

– Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for president. Yang advocates taxing automated trucks and using the proceeds to pay the displaced drivers. Yang is polling around 2 percent.

In other news:

Weigh-in-motion takes next step

According to a report, Israel is planning to weigh commercial trucks while they travel on the highway with a new in-motion weighing technology. (The Algemeiner)

A taste of home

California's Punjabi truckers are feeling at home as Bakersfield, California, has opened its arms to the community. (New York Times)

Foreign truck drivers face attacks in South Africa

Since 2018, some 200 foreigners have been killed in South Africa, many of them truck drivers. (RFI)

Wind turbines boost business at Ontario port

Ontario's Port of Johnstown will accept 12 vessels over the next 10 weeks delivering wind turbines for a massive solar project in the region. (Marine Log)

Government looks to streamline federal review process

The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking input on two proposed rules, one to streamline federal review of projects, and the other to limit the number of pages in environmental impact statements. (Progressive Railroading)

Final Thoughts

After months of slowing freight, volumes have picked up again recently and here comes more trade uncertainty. The freight markets, like most of the economy, have weathered the trade news cycle in recent months, but at some point, the continued uncertainty will take its toll. For businesses, certainty is usually preferable to uncertainty, and it will be interesting to see how much longer the business community, let alone the consumer, tolerates the current environment before a real pullback occurs.

