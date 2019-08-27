Tracking Severe Weather, Tropical Storm Dorian

Slick conditions

A cold front will help spark severe thunderstorms, possibly delaying drivers in the following areas: in Texas from Midland and Abilene to Wichita Falls, Dallas and Waco; Minneapolis and Duluth into northern Wisconsin; Cincinnati to Columbus and Cleveland. Flash flooding may lead to roadblocks on some secondary roads and interstate ramps.

Scorching heat

SONAR Critical Events: Excessive heat risk areas (circled in red), Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Highs will reach well into the 90s from Brownsville and Houston, Texas to Shreveport and Lake Charles, Louisiana. However, it will feel like 110° to 115°. Actual temperatures will top out at 110° to 115° in Phoenix and Las Vegas, 100° to 110° in the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert. Temperatures will range from 95° in Portland, Oregon to 108° in interior sections of northern California.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Dorian will move away from the Windward Islands today, back over open waters. Winds are 50 mph as of 8:00 a.m. EDT but could reach Category 1 hurricane strength tomorrow. At that time, Dorian could be just south of Puerto Rico, followed by eastern parts of the Dominican Republic tomorrow night. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Dorian could make landfall on the Atlantic coast of Florida this weekend. The storm will likely cause disruptions to shipping routes the remainder of the week, and operations may be impacted at a few oil facilities in the Caribbean.

SONAR Critical Events: Tropical Storm Dorian on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The storm will likely cause disruptions to shipping routes all week, and operations may be impacted at a few oil facilities in the region. Dorian's forecast track will probably shift a bit throughout the week, so look for more updates from FreightWaves.

Ocean freighters will also have to steer around a potential system off the East Coast of the U.S. An area of low pressure is spinning over the Atlantic about 275 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of a subtropical or tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours. The storm will then move to the northeast further out to sea.

