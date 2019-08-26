Daimler Recalls Sprinter Vans For Taillight Software Glitch

Daimler Vans USA is recalling 2019 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter 1500, 2500, 3500 and 4500 vans because a software glitch can reduce the brightness or extinguish the taillights if the manual switch is turned too quickly.

Reduced taillight visibility increases the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Daimler said it has not had any customer complaints on the 8,243 affected vans. The defect was discovered during a quality inspection at the assembly plant and potentially affects all of the recalled vehicles.

Dealers will update the body control unit software free of change. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-591.

