G-7 Commits $22M For Firefighting In Amazon Rainforest

For more than three weeks, fires have been raging in the Amazon rainforest.

On Monday, leaders at the G-7 summit have agreed to provide $22 million as well as logistical support to help fight the fires in the Amazon rainforest, according to the BBC.

The fires are reported to have been started deliberately. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has not condemned deforestation and has supported clearing the Amazon for agriculture and mining. He has tried to pass off the fires as the work of environmental non-governmental organizations.

Strong winds have carried smoke from the Amazon across an estimated 1,700 miles and caused a blackout in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron called on members of the G-7 to discuss the raging wildfires ravaging the Amazon rainforest.

Macron described the fires as an "international crisis" and pushed for them to be prioritized at the summit.

