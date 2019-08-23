15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $14.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on August 23, the current rating is at Hold.
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares surged 6.2% to $157.58. The most recent rating by Nomura, on August 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $185.00.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $25.98. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on August 23, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) stock surged 5.6% to $6.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on July 10, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) stock rose 4.1% to $287.09. The market cap seems to be at $68.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $305.00.
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) stock increased by 2.6% to $7.22. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on August 16, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $25.00. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
Losers
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares declined 9.2% to $17.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $28.8 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on August 23, is at In-Line, with a price target of $19.00.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) stock fell 6.2% to $139.00. The market cap stands at $71.4 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $182.00.
- SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares fell 5.6% to $3.55. The market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- 58.com, Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares plummeted 4.0% to $50.90. The market cap seems to be at $7.6 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $66.40.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares decreased by 2.9% to $17.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) shares decreased by 2.8% to $97.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on August 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $100.00.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) stock declined 2.3% to $5.20. The market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock declined 2.0% to $17.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on August 20, the current rating is at Hold.
