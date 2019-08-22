Market Overview

Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon's 5G Presence in Phoenix
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2019 3:37pm   Comments
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Thursday announced it's working with Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) to bring 5G ultra wideband service indoors and to public spaces such as airports, stadiums, office buildings and hotels in the Greater Phoenix area.

The two will work together to “architect a hyper-dense network” designed for large and small indoor spaces as part of Verizon's ongoing 5G network expansions.

Boingo Wireless traded up more than 14% to $12.77 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.98 and a 52-week low of $10.83 per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

