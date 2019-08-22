Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 11:12am   Comments
During Thursday's morning session, 94 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBF).
  • China Dongsheng (OTC: CDSG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Fortress Global (OTC: FTPLF)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 1775.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10am on Thursday:

  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was down 6.77% on the session.
  • Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • E.ON (OTC: EONGY) stock hit $8.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.07% over the course of the day.
  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCUF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 14.43% over the rest of the day.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.52, and later moved down 3.82% over the session.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.21. Shares then traded down 9.73%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares moved up 0.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.34 to begin trading.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.77 today morning. The stock was down 6.53% on the session.
  • South32 (OTC: SHTLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.47% for the day.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit a yearly low of $23.33 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
  • H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Glanbia (OTC: GLAPY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $57.40. Shares then traded down 3.53%.
  • Shizuoka Bank (OTC: SHZUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • Saab (OTC: SAABY) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.85 today morning. The stock traded down 16.49% over the session.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.29 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $109.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Mr Price Group (OTC: MRPLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.94% on the session.
  • Prosegur Cash (OTC: PGUUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.61. Shares then traded down 20.51%.
  • KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.37. Shares then traded down 1.26%.
  • TV Asahi Holdings (OTC: THDDY) stock moved down 1.02% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.60 to open trading.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock moved down 2.92% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to open trading.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.93 today morning. The stock traded down 0.13% over the session.
  • Austevoll Seafood (OTC: ASTVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.19% over the rest of the day.
  • Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.08 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.30 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.48% over the rest of the day.
  • Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares set a new yearly low of $14.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • Fairfax India Holdings (OTC: FFXDF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Hutchison (OTC: HUTCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.60. Shares then traded down 5.45%.
  • B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares hit a yearly low of $17.76 today morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.75 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Solutions 30 (OTC: SLNTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.88% on the day.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.42% on the day.
  • QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $27.75, and later moved down 2.03% over the session.
  • Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.63. Shares then traded down 2.08%.
  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock moved down 0.63% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.73 to open trading.
  • Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00 today morning. The stock traded down 0.99% over the session.
  • Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares hit a yearly low of $43.49 today morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares hit a yearly low of $12.51 today morning. The stock was down 28.48% on the session.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.79%.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.71. Shares then traded up 0.74%.
  • Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) shares hit a yearly low of $3.35 today morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
  • Alliance Creative Group (OTC: ACGX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00025 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session.
  • Burke & Herbert Bank (OTC: BHRB) stock set a new 52-week low of $2,122.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.79%.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 44.79% on the session.
  • Weed (OTC: BUDZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.7% on the day.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.68%.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares moved down 4.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.84 to begin trading.
  • Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) stock hit a yearly low of $12.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.15 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.47%.
  • Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.40 to begin trading.
  • Oxford BioMedica (OTC: OXBDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.
  • SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.71. Shares then traded down 2.01%.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) stock moved down 1.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.27 to open trading.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares hit a yearly low of $9.69 today morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Sarine Technologies (OTC: SILLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.95% on the session.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) shares moved down 1.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.64 to begin trading.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.52%.
  • Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.33% on the day.
  • GSRX Industries (OTC: GSRX) shares fell to $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 44.44%.
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock hit $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.0% over the course of the day.
  • Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.
  • Covalon Technologies (OTC: CVALF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.52, and later moved down 4.05% over the session.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.0% on the day.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares set a new yearly low of $34.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • OWC Pharmaceutical (OTC: OWCP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Far Resources (OTC: FRRSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • RTG Mining (OTC: RTTGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.32% over the rest of the day.
  • ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.18%.
  • Between Dandelions (OTC: HOPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.7% over the rest of the day.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (OTC: NMTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.00, and later moved down 4.0% over the session.
  • Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.
  • Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.61%.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1775.0% on the day.
  • Mineworx Technologies (OTC: MWXRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.23. Shares then traded up 9.32%.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.13 today morning. The stock was down 31.74% on the session.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.6% over the rest of the day.
  • Elev8 Brands (OTC: VATE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 7.78% on the session.
  • Hemp (OTC: HEMP) stock moved down 3.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • ADOMANI (NASDAQ: ADOM) stock hit $0.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.1% over the course of the day.
  • Genesis Metals (OTC: GGISF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.0%.
  • Progressive Care (OTC: RXMD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.
  • Fortress Global (OTC: FTPLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded down 9.27% over the session.
  • Sun Pacific Holding (OTC: SNPW) stock hit $0.0004 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Rockridge Resources (OTC: RRRLF) shares fell to $0.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.97%.
  • Cameo Industries (OTC: CRUUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.07% on the day.
  • HighCom Global Security (OTC: HCGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00265 today morning. The stock traded down 22.06% over the session.
  • Peekaboo Beans (OTC: PBBSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.32% for the day.
  • CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) stock hit $0.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 59.99% over the course of the day.
  • Image Protect (OTC: IMTL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0014 on Thursday morning, later moving up 6.67% over the rest of the day.
  • China Dongsheng (OTC: CDSG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

