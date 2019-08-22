12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock rose 10.8% to $1.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $235.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on May 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $0.23. The market cap seems to be at $52.8 million.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares surged 4.4% to $1.18. The market cap stands at $209.3 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock increased by 2.3% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGS) stock increased by 1.6% to $1.96. The market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $52.51. The most recent rating by Baird, on August 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock surged 1.2% to $7.54. The market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
Losers
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock plummeted 46.0% to $0.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $356.4 million.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares declined 31.1% to $1.15. The market cap seems to be at $18.1 million.
- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares declined 23.4% to $13.33. The market cap seems to be at $588.4 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares declined 8.6% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock fell 6.1% to $8.74. The market cap seems to be at $515.2 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.