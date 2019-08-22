6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) shares rose 9.2% to $97.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on August 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $100.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 1.0% to $16.30. The market cap stands at $22.7 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
Losers
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock declined 4.7% to $83.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.
- 58.com, Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares declined 4.5% to $53.50. The market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $66.40.
- Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 2.7% to $125.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on August 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares declined 2.2% to $8.13. The market cap seems to be at $27.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.
