6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 8:35am   Comments
Gainers

  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) shares rose 9.2% to $97.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on August 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $100.00.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 1.0% to $16.30. The market cap stands at $22.7 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.

 

Losers

  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock declined 4.7% to $83.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.
  • 58.com, Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares declined 4.5% to $53.50. The market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $66.40.
  • Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 2.7% to $125.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on August 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares declined 2.2% to $8.13. The market cap seems to be at $27.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

