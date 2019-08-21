Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 85 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest:
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- AlumiFuel Power (OTC: AFPW) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 25.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday:
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.76 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Enbridge (OTC: EBBGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.65% over the rest of the day.
- BT Group (NYSE: BT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.
- Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHY) shares moved down 0.85% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.95 to begin trading.
- Renault (OTC: RNSDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- UCB (OTC: UCBJY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.89% over the rest of the day.
- Resona Holdings (OTC: RSNHF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.87 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% for the day.
- Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock hit $7.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.03% over the course of the day.
- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares moved down 2.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.68 to begin trading.
- AGL Energy (OTC: AGLNF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.81 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
- Asustek Computer (OTC: ASUUY) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.40 to open trading.
- H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) shares moved down 3.84% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.31 to begin trading.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.96 today morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- Crown Resorts (OTC: CWLDF) stock moved down 11.76% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.95 to open trading.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) shares fell to $10.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) stock moved down 0.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.17 to open trading.
- Indo Tambangraya Megah (OTC: ITAYY) shares fell to $1.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.57%.
- KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYY) shares moved down 1.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.39 to begin trading.
- Banco del Bajio (OTC: BBAJF) shares were down 0.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.64.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.83 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.6% on the day.
- Provident Financial (OTC: FPLPY) shares fell to $4.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.22%.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.68 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.24% on the day.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock hit a yearly low of $17.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares were down 1.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.40.
- Fiera Capital (OTC: FRRPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.38% for the day.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.2% on the session.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) stock moved down 9.49% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.10 to open trading.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.53 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.68% on the day.
- Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.93 today morning. The stock traded down 0.71% over the session.
- Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.02 today morning. The stock traded down 0.87% over the session.
- Atlas Mara (OTC: AAMAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) shares were down 0.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.24. Shares then traded down 0.41%.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.16. Shares then traded down 1.22%.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares fell to $10.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.46%.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
- Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ: WINS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.24% on the day.
- Cross Border Resources (OTC: XBOR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.11% for the day.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.46% over the course of the day.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.23 today morning. The stock traded down 0.21% over the session.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares set a new yearly low of $32.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.89%.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.99 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.26% on the day.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $18.20. Shares then traded down 5.42%.
- Axion Ventures (OTC: AXNVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.30, and later moved down 0.17% over the session.
- Drone Services USA (OTC: DSUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0005. Shares then traded up 25.0%.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (OTC: PMCB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.11% on the session.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.19 to open trading.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Viratech (OTC: VIRA) shares moved down 0.58% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Adhera Therapeutics (OTC: ATRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.0% over the rest of the day.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) stock moved down 0.41% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.35 to open trading.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.17% on the day.
- ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.39 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ: PHCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.41% on the day.
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) stock moved down 2.27% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.
- Transcanna Holdings (OTC: TCNAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.
- Paringa Resources (NASDAQ: PNRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.92 to begin trading. The stock was up 8.23% on the session.
- Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.8% over the rest of the day.
- PURE Bioscience (OTC: PURE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.9% on the day.
- THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 0.75% over the session.
- CVR Medical (OTC: CRRVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.84% over the rest of the day.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Mentor Capital (OTC: MNTR) shares fell to $0.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.99%.
- Mikros Systems (OTC: MKRS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 24.33% over the session.
- ADOMANI (NASDAQ: ADOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.11. Shares then traded down 16.54%.
- Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded up 3.82%.
- Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.33% over the rest of the day.
- Altiplano Metals (OTC: ALTPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.97% on the session.
- Endocan (OTC: ENDO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0049 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.69% over the rest of the day.
- Affinor Growers (OTC: RSSFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Cruz Cobalt (OTC: BKTPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 8.7% over the session.
- GlyEco (OTC: GLYE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.84% on the session.
- Recruiter.Com Group (OTC: RCRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.
- Calyx Ventures (OTC: CLYXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 35.69%.
- YBCC (OTC: YBAO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.6% on the session.
- Biohemp International (OTC: BKIT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 90.77% over the session.
- RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASFO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 37.7% on the day.
- Bergio International (OTC: BRGO) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Artificial Intelligence (OTC: AITX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00035 today morning. The stock traded down 20.0% over the session.
- Energy Revenue America (OTC: ERAO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 26.67% over the rest of the day.
- AlumiFuel Power (OTC: AFPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.