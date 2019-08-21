Market Overview

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Gainers

  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 2.6% to $17.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $1.63. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares increased by 2.3% to $4.69. The market cap stands at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $3.42. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.00.
  • YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) shares surged 2.1% to $9.85. The market cap seems to be at $9.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares declined 5.8% to $0.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Sinopec Shanghai, Inc. (NYSE: SHI) stock declined 3.4% to $30.55. The market cap seems to be at $5.9 billion.

