7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 2.6% to $17.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $1.63. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares increased by 2.3% to $4.69. The market cap stands at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $3.42. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.00.
- YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) shares surged 2.1% to $9.85. The market cap seems to be at $9.0 billion.
Losers
