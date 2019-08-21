25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock rose 25.2% to $1.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Aptinyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares increased by 13.8% to $3.54. The market cap stands at $112.0 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 13, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Cerecor, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) stock rose 10.7% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.7 million.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 9.4% to $2.33. The market cap seems to be at $106.8 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $5.19. The market cap stands at $864.4 million.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock surged 4.8% to $17.07. The market cap seems to be at $638.7 million.
- Invitae, Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) stock rose 3.6% to $26.70.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock surged 3.6% to $0.12. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $1.21. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares surged 3.2% to $22.55.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares surged 3.2% to $4.67. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock increased by 3.0% to $3.11. The market cap stands at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $7.21. The market cap seems to be at $7.3 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $2.80. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock increased by 2.2% to $29.94. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Nuvectra, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock surged 2.1% to $1.48. The market cap stands at $30.7 million.
Losers
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares plummeted 22.0% to $2.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares fell 9.5% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on August 21, the current rating is at Perform.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock plummeted 4.7% to $1.81.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock declined 4.2% to $0.12. The market cap stands at $78.1 million.
- Genetic Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENE) shares plummeted 3.9% to $2.19. The market cap seems to be at $12.0 million.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares plummeted 3.5% to $0.61. The market cap stands at $199.7 million.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares plummeted 3.2% to $12.20.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) stock fell 2.8% to $60.73. The market cap seems to be at $28.1 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $65.00.
