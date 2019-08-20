Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 9:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares rose 2.2% to $5.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares surged 1.5% to $10.84. The market cap stands at $29.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 4.4% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares declined 0.8% to $52.09. The market cap seems to be at $44.3 billion.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + BE)

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

These States Have Seen The Most Business Capital Come From Fintechs