4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares rose 2.2% to $5.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares surged 1.5% to $10.84. The market cap stands at $29.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 4.4% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares declined 0.8% to $52.09. The market cap seems to be at $44.3 billion.
