7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares increased by 5.7% to $0.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock rose 4.0% to $18.20. The market cap seems to be at $996.9 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 20, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock surged 3.2% to $1.91. The market cap stands at $499.9 million.
- Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares surged 2.9% to $4.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.9 million.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares rose 2.2% to $15.47. The market cap stands at $147.1 million.
Losers
