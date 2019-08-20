Market Overview

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 8:58am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares increased by 5.7% to $0.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock rose 4.0% to $18.20. The market cap seems to be at $996.9 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 20, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock surged 3.2% to $1.91. The market cap stands at $499.9 million.
  • Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares surged 2.9% to $4.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.9 million.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares rose 2.2% to $15.47. The market cap stands at $147.1 million.

 

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock fell 18.9% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares decreased by 1.1% to $0.39. The market cap stands at $20.0 million.

