5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 17.0% to $3.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $304.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Sinopec Shanghai, Inc. (NYSE: SHI) shares rose 1.0% to $31.35. The market cap seems to be at $5.9 billion.
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares decreased by 2.5% to $1.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Seadrill Partners, Inc. (NYSE: SDLP) shares fell 1.5% to $1.92. The market cap seems to be at $18.2 million.
