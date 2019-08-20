Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 8:45am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 17.0% to $3.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $304.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Sinopec Shanghai, Inc. (NYSE: SHI) shares rose 1.0% to $31.35. The market cap seems to be at $5.9 billion.

 

Losers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares decreased by 2.5% to $1.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Seadrill Partners, Inc. (NYSE: SDLP) shares fell 1.5% to $1.92. The market cap seems to be at $18.2 million.

