22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) stock moved upwards by 24.9% to $2.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares moved upwards by 22.8% to $0.58. The market cap seems to be at $19.6 million.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares moved upwards by 22.6% to $4.17. The market cap seems to be at $23.7 million.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares increased by 13.0% to $12.50.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) stock increased by 9.7% to $1.02.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) stock surged 8.0% to $0.74. The market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock increased by 7.0% to $1.23.
  • Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) stock surged 4.4% to $108.75. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $111.00.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $2.04.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $27.80. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares increased by 3.4% to $6.15. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares increased by 2.2% to $1.83. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.

 

Losers

  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares plummeted 20.9% to $3.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • NuCana, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNA) stock plummeted 20.5% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.1 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 16.6% to $100.30. The most recent rating by Janney Capital, on August 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $175.00.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) stock fell 10.8% to $0.50. The market cap stands at $101.9 million.
  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares plummeted 8.1% to $1.25. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares decreased by 8.0% to $2.76.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares decreased by 6.9% to $8.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.6 million.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock fell 6.0% to $2.35.
  • Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) stock declined 6.0% to $28.00. The market cap stands at $11.5 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares decreased by 3.2% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

