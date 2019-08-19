Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Before 10 a.m E.T. Monday, 114 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC: JMHLY).
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD).
- Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 8.9% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC: JMHLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Monday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- Continental (OTC: CTTAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $119.30 today morning. The stock traded down 1.4% over the session.
- Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.75. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Galp Energia SGPS (OTC: GLPEF) shares were down 0.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.05.
- Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CRTSF) shares were down 0.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $81.25.
- Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.10, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $231.22 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.72%.
- Wartsila (OTC: WRTBY) shares were down 4.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.38.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Monday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- China Resources Power (OTC: CRPJY) stock hit a yearly low of $19.86 this morning. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) stock hit $10.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.64% over the course of the day.
- Fomento de Constr (OTC: FMOCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.79%.
- Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) stock hit a yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.84 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.18% on the day.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.74%.
- G4S (OTC: GFSZY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.29% over the rest of the day.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock hit $15.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.42% over the course of the day.
- Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Fletcher Building (OTC: FCREY) shares moved down 0.68% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.88 to begin trading.
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTC: APNHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.34. Shares then traded down 4.06%.
- Great Canadian Gaming (OTC: GCGMF) stock moved down 1.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.54 to open trading.
- KUKA (OTC: KUKAF) shares set a new yearly low of $39.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- OceanaGold (OTC: OGDCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.52% on the day.
- OceanaGold (OTC: OCANF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.49%.
- Fairfax India Holdings (OTC: FFXDF) stock hit $11.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.07% over the course of the day.
- Coats Group (OTC: CGGGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Monday. The stock was down 9.22% for the day.
- Cardno (OTC: COLDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.71% on the session.
- Mechel (NYSE: MTL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.44% over the rest of the day.
- Van Lanschot Kempen (OTC: VLNVF) shares were down 18.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.70.
- Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) shares set a new yearly low of $32.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $14.23. Shares then traded down 1.62%.
- Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares moved up 0.02% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.12 to begin trading.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.58% on the day.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.30. Shares then traded down 0.44%.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) shares were down 0.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.94.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.94%.
- Weiqiao Textile Co (OTC: WQTEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 10.34% on the session.
- Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.91. Shares then traded down 2.98%.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.17% on the day.
- AMVIG Holdings (OTC: AMVGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares were down 6.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.53.
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Mongolia Energy Corp (OTC: MOAEF) stock moved down 13.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Intercure (OTC: IRCLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.20, and later moved down 7.69% over the session.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ: TLC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.96 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.47, and later moved down 0.27% over the session.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.5% on the session.
- Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) shares moved down 1.76% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.03 to begin trading.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ATNM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 1.78% over the session.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
- WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.53%.
- Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ: SAUC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.53 today morning. The stock traded down 5.17% over the session.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) stock hit a yearly low of $3.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
- Health Insurance (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.65 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.56% over the rest of the day.
- Mirasol Resources (OTC: MRZLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.60 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Monday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) stock hit $0.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.09% over the course of the day.
- Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.48 today morning. The stock was down 13.35% on the session.
- Barfresh Food Group (OTC: BRFH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.29 today morning. The stock traded down 16.74% over the session.
- Columbus Gold (OTC: CGTFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.75% over the rest of the day.
- Le Saunda Holdings (OTC: LESAF) shares moved down 10.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.11% over the rest of the day.
- Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ: OTTW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.50. Shares then traded down 4.58%.
- Change Financial (OTC: CNGFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 25.0%.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.73 this morning. The stock was down 13.0% on the session.
- OWC Pharmaceutical (OTC: OWCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.33% on the day.
- MJ Holdings (OTC: MJNE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session.
- Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Monday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.
- Mega Uranium (OTC: MGAFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 8.9% for the day.
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) stock moved down 1.5% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
- Bragg Gaming Group (OTC: BRGGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.42% on the day.
- Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.27% on the day.
- THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) stock hit $0.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.17% over the course of the day.
- Chakana Copper (OTC: CHKKF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.76%.
- Cordoba Minerals (OTC: CDBMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 17.0%.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ: WAFU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.49% on the day.
- Nownews Digital Media (OTC: NDMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.87% on the day.
- Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
- Premier Health Group (OTC: PHGRF) shares moved up 0.5% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading.
- Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) shares were up 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.
- Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 7.78%.
- ParcelPal Tech (OTC: PTNYF) stock moved down 7.27% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.
- Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.50, and later moved down 3.79% over the session.
- Blue Sky Uranium (OTC: BKUCF) shares fell to $0.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.54%.
- Applied Biosciences (OTC: APPB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, later moving down 12.73% over the rest of the day.
- TrackX Holdings (OTC: TKXHF) shares fell to $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.0%.
- Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.53%.
- Anfield Energy (OTC: ANLDF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 9.05% for the day.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares fell to $2.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.44%.
- Diamcor Mining (OTC: DMIFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.
- Glance Technologies (OTC: GLNNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.58% over the rest of the day.
- Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded up 0.71%.
- Mint (OTC: MITJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 34.15% on the day.
- Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.16. Shares then traded down 9.59%.
- BioCorRx (OTC: BICX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 10.14% for the day.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.4%.
- Allegiant Gold (OTC: AUXXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.23% over the rest of the day.
- Accelerize (OTC: ACLZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 41.34% over the rest of the day.
- Highway 50 Gold (OTC: HGGCF) stock hit $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day.
- Medifocus (OTC: MDFZF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0025 to begin trading. The stock was down 64.44% on the session.
- EEStor (OTC: ZNNMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 13.29% over the session.
- Olivut Resources (OTC: OLVRF) shares moved up 1.69% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.
- Imperial Ginseng Products (OTC: IGPFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.41, and later moved down 18.81% over the session.
- Prosper Gold (OTC: PRGCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 21.15% on the session.
- Dewmar International BMC (OTC: DEWM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 25.0%.
- Cardero Resource (OTC: CDYCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 0.88% over the session.
- Ecolocap Solutions (OTC: ECOS) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- Willow Biosciences (OTC: CANSF) shares fell to $0.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.36%.
- Emerge Energy Services (OTC: EMESQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.43% on the day.
- KAB Distribution (OTC: KABDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Arno Therapeutics (OTC: ARNI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0012 today morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
- First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) stock moved down 99.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
