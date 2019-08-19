3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock surged 2.6% to $0.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock increased by 1.8% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
Losers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 24.1% to $10.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $29.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.