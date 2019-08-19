27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Huami, Inc. (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 9.7% to $12.30 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.9 million.
- Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares increased by 8.4% to $40.20. The market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $43.60.
- SINA, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINA) shares increased by 6.8% to $40.19. The market cap seems to be at $6.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, the current rating is at Hold.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock rose 6.8% to $0.87. The market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares increased by 6.1% to $12.64. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 19, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock surged 5.7% to $6.89. The market cap stands at $106.7 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on June 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- ON Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: ON) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $18.40. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 19, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $21.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 4.3% to $17.82. The market cap seems to be at $12.1 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 16, is at Underweight, with a price target of $14.00.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 4.3% to $0.17.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) stock increased by 4.3% to $44.20. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on August 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares surged 4.2% to $19.00. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 4.1% to $15.11. The market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.50.
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock surged 3.3% to $36.60. The market cap stands at $15.1 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $43.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares increased by 3.2% to $164.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $180.00.
- Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNET) stock increased by 3.2% to $2.60. The market cap seems to be at $162.5 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $32.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on August 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $33.00. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 31, the current rating is at Buy.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $17.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock surged 2.5% to $98.50. The market cap stands at $17.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $103.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares rose 2.5% to $99.15. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $148.00.
- DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares surged 2.5% to $8.92.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock rose 2.4% to $33.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.40.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares rose 2.4% to $56.50. The market cap stands at $373.8 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $53.00.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock rose 2.2% to $25.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock surged 2.2% to $107.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on July 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $140.00.
Losers
