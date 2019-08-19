Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 3.8% to $1.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares increased by 3.2% to $4.24. The market cap seems to be at $3.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 19, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $21.83. The market cap seems to be at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock rose 2.3% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.6% to $2.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares decreased by 1.4% to $4.15. The market cap stands at $14.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares declined 1.2% to $16.34. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
 

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNR + ECA)

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session