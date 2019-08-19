8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 3.8% to $1.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares increased by 3.2% to $4.24. The market cap seems to be at $3.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 19, the current rating is at Buy.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $21.83. The market cap seems to be at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock rose 2.3% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.6% to $2.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares decreased by 1.4% to $4.15. The market cap stands at $14.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares declined 1.2% to $16.34. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
